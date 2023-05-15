Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $72,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 102,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.48. The company had a trading volume of 163,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,923. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $229.48 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.