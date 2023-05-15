Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 846.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.02% of Recon Technology worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

