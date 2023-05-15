ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $4,518.32 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00320817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018778 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003760 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.