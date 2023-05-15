Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

RDWWF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 440 ($5.55) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

