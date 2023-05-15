Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

RWT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $644.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

