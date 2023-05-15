Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Update

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance
RLFTF stock remained flat at $8.06 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Relief Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relief Therapeutics (RLFTF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.