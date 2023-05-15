Request Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $89.06 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00024983 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,431.98 or 1.00015903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08969563 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,131,845.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

