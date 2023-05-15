Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.66 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $89.66 million and $1.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,234.83 or 0.99995652 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0877704 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $742,533.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

