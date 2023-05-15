Reserve Rights (RSR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $147.06 million and $4.05 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars.

