Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 130,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,858 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 79,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.