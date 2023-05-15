Restore (LON:RST) Price Target Cut to GBX 550 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 590 ($7.44) to GBX 550 ($6.94) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.54% from the stock’s current price.

Restore Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of Restore stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.43) on Monday, reaching GBX 260 ($3.28). 858,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,298. Restore has a one year low of GBX 245 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 466 ($5.88). The company has a market capitalization of £355.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.32.

Get Restore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Restore

In related news, insider Charles Bligh acquired 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,978.92 ($12,591.70). In other Restore news, insider Neil Ritchie purchased 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($25,201.68). Also, insider Charles Bligh purchased 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,978.92 ($12,591.70). Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.