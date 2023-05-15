Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

RVPH stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 204,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,807. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $150.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.12.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

