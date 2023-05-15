Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 524,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,021.7 days.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

RHUHF stock remained flat at $30.77 during trading on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

