Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 53,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.57. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

In related news, Director Kathryn Girten bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,677. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,677. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $53,292.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,584.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 272,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.