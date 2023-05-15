Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading 8.3% Higher

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.66. 52,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 58,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $757.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $329,827.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,908 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 193,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,099.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $329,827.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $783,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

