RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,747. The company has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $10,851,692 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

