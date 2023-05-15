RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $846,258 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $92.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

