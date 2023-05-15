RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 455,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,452,000 after buying an additional 106,534 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 136,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

UNH traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $486.54. 924,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.24. The company has a market cap of $452.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.