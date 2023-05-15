RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes $264,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. 5,952,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,788,633. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

