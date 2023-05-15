RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,286. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.24.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

