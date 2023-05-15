RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 255,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 632,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.15. 1,422,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

