RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,646,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,715,000 after acquiring an additional 247,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,264. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

