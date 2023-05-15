RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RMI opened at $16.77 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

