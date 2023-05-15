Robert W. Baird Raises Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $15.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 31.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 152.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

