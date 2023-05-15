Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 96,472 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33.

On Monday, April 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44.

On Friday, March 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82.

HOOD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,549. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

