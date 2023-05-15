Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.72.

Roblox Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 34.6% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 48,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 35.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,576,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,222,000 after acquiring an additional 411,448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

