Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 7.6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.48. 102,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 810,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $343,892. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,107,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 600,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 863,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

