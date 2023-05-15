Royal Bank of Canada Cuts STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$5.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 2.9 %

SNVVF stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.