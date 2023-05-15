RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EENEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.27) to GBX 870 ($10.90) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.65) to GBX 1,050 ($13.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $11.89 during trading on Monday. RS Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

About RS Group

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.