RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $96.75 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,374.16 or 1.00039085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $96.75 million and $35,199.50 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,534 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,534.44170956 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 27,378.89774393 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35,166.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

