Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Up 12.5%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 428,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 98,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$53.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

