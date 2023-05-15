S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.9 days.

S4 Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SCPPF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.41) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

