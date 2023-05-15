Safe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $187.63 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $9.01 or 0.00033063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $187.63 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00128974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00064230 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00040376 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003718 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.51981243 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

