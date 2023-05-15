SALT (SALT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,477.30

SALT (SALT) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $12,477.30 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00024997 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,425.43 or 1.00011586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02707185 USD and is down -17.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,914.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.