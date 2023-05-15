Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 10.2% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.02. 365,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,129,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 16.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

