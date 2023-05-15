Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.11 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $28.11 million and approximately $730.02 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.24 or 0.06662032 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,337,761,234 coins and its circulating supply is 1,317,173,411 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

