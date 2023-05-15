Saturna Capital CORP Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 108,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,211. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

