Saturna Capital CORP Has $1.97 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,584,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.96. 794,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,249. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

