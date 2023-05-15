Saturna Capital CORP Has $136.26 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.31% of Agilent Technologies worth $136,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of A traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.32. 305,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,096. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

