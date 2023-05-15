Saturna Capital CORP Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $382.01. The company had a trading volume of 638,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.35 and a 200-day moving average of $358.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

