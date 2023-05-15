Saturna Capital CORP Has $34.40 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.13. 199,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

