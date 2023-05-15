Saturna Capital CORP Has $72.43 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $72,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 687,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,017. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

