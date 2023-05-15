Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 465 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 212,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,631. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

