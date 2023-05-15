Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $63,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.37. 290,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,763. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.