Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.18. 507,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

