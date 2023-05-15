Saturna Capital CORP Sells 10,180 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in V.F. by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $83,806,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 1.3 %

VFC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. 1,285,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,297. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.