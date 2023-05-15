Saturna Capital CORP Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.2% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $103,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,946,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

