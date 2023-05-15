SBB Research Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,105 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.05. 573,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

