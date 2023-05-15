SBB Research Group LLC Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $6,977,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.44. 147,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,321. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

