SBB Research Group LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 1.0% of SBB Research Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.1 %

CTVA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 569,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.